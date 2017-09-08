South Africa: Gauteng ANC Calls for End of Battle Between Uber, Metered Taxi Operators

The African National Congress in Gauteng has called for an end to the ongoing violence between metered taxi operators and Uber.

In a statement on Friday, the party said it was "deeply concerned at the escalation in acts violence".

"We call on the law enforcement authorities and the relevant state departments to take stern action to put an end to the continuing territorial battles," spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said.

On Thursday evening, police were on "high alert" in Sandton after two vehicles, believed to be Uber taxis, were set alight near a Gautrain station, police said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the two drivers escaped unharmed.

Masondo said the drivers were apparently sitting in the cars when a group of men poured petrol into the vehicles and set them alight.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has condemned the acts of violence, the torching of operators' vehicles, and intimidation.

Maswanganyi reminded operators of an agreement made at the 10111 Command Centre in Midrand on July 27.

He said that during the meeting, it was agreed that the National Land Transport Act of 2009 (NLTA) made provision for the regulation of road-based public transport.

The act forms the basis to resolve the challenges confronting the industry, he said.

Maswanganyi said that to ensure a safe environment for both the public and public transport operators, the law enforcement agencies would monitor the identified hotspots to prevent acts of intimidation and violence.

"Perpetrators of violence and intimidation will be immediately dealt with in terms of the applicable laws."

