Kenya: Team Formed to Campaign for President Kenyatta in Kwale

Jubilee politicians in Kwale County have kicked off campaigns for President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election, promising to leave nothing to chance.

Governor Salim Mvurya, who is the team leader, Thursday said the President deserves a second term in office.

After a strategy meeting by Jubilee elected leaders and officials of affiliate parties at Kwale Cultural Centre, Mr Mvurya said the team "has what it takes to deliver votes for the President".

"Kwale now boasts of tangible development projects like tarmac roads and the improvement of Shimoni port. These projects were spearheaded by President Kenyatta," Mr Mshenga Ruga, a member of the team, said, adding that the county is no longer an opposition stronghold "as demonstrated by the re-election of Governor Mvurya on a Jubilee ticket".

NOT ODM ZONE

A New Democrats Party official Salim Hawaa said Kwale County is no longer an Orange Democratic Movement zone "as purported by the local opposition leadership".

"During the August 8 General Election, we showed that President Kenyatta can get many votes in Kwale. We delivered a Jubilee governor and Members of County Assembly in a region that was perceived to be an ODM zone," he said.

Governor Mvurya said the team has already come up with a strategy on how to increase the 43,000 votes President Kenyatta garnered in the election "and our target is 200,000 votes or more".

"We know and understand our people. We want to ensure we deliver more votes for Jubilee," the governor said.

In last month's election, opposition leader Raila Odinga garnered 138,664 votes.

President Kenyatta's 43,812 was a significant improvement from the 17,000 he got in 2013.

Mr Mvurya vied on an ODM ticket in 2013 but switched allegiance to Jubilee about two years ago.

His opponents in the August 8 election were Mr Chirau Ali Mwakwere of Wiper party, Dr Issah Chipera (ODM) and independent candidate Sammy Ruwa.