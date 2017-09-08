8 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Diallo Sets Season Target After Al Mu'aidar Switch

Former AFC Leopards striker Lamine Diallo has set a 15-goal target as he prepares to make his debut for Qatar second division league side Al Mu'aidar Sports Club.

The 22-year-old joined the club earlier in the month on a one-year contract from SportPesa Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz.

"Everything is good here. The teammates are corporative and the technical staff. The coach, Phillipe (Burle) is a nice guy. He speaks French which makes it easier for me," the former Leopards and Ushuru FC man told Nation Sport.

"I want to score at least 15 goals this season. So far I have played in three friendly games against Garafah, Al Saad and Al Rayyan and scored two goals. This gives me confidence heading into the new season."

The Ivorian managed two goals in his six-month stint at the Mike Mururi-coached side.

Mu'aidar kickoff the 2017/18 season with a home fixture against Al Shamal on September 20.

Diallo is optimistic that he will earn regular playing time in Burle side.

The team is based in Doha and hosts their matches at the 2400-capacity Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

