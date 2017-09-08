7 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lawyer Charged With Forging Will

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sam Kiplagat

A lawyer was charged before a Nairobi court with forging a Will in connection to a prime land in Karen estate.

The court heard that Mr Guy Spencer Elms forged the Will of late Roger Bryan Robson, with intend to defraud. It is alleged that he committed the offence on or before March 24, 1997.

The court further heard that Mr Spencer presented the forged will to Corporal Samuel Kamau at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters, claiming that it was a genuine document on February 10, 2015.

The advocate is also accused of forging the power of attorney dated January 28, 2010 claiming it was signed by Mr Robson. He also presented the same document to Mr Kamau.

LETTER

The court also heard that Mr Spencer presented the said documents to the High Court in Nairobi to obtain letters to administer the estate of Mr Robson. The succession case was filed in 2013.

After denying the charges, Mr Spencer pleaded with the court to release him on lenient bail terms claiming that he presented himself to the police and that he will abide by all the conditions set by the court.

In the case, Ms Agnes Mugure is accusing Mr Spencer of forgery after she discovered that the advocate was planning to transfer the said parcel to himself, yet she bought the land from Mr Robson for Sh100 million in 2011.

The two are entangled in an ownership wrangle with Mr Spencer claiming that he took charge of the property following the death of Mr Robson. He alleges that the land and its title deed were passed to him by Mr Robson.

Mr Robson, who died on August 8, 2012, is alleged to have authorised the sale of property and directed that the proceeds be used to support needy children and in environmental conservation.

The lawyer was released on Sh400,000 cash bail. The case will be heard on December 7.

Kenya

Kenya Airways Gets Permit For Direct U.S. Flights

The United States government has granted Kenya Airways a permit to operate direct flights to America. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.