8 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Motsoeneng Faces Labour Court Judgment Over SABC8's Legal Costs

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: SABC Wants Former Broadcasting Heads to Pay 90% of #SABC8 Legal Costs

A ruling is expected in the Johannesburg Labour Court on Friday morning on whether former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng should be held liable in his personal capacity for the wrongful dismissal of the SABC8.

Suna Venter, Foeta Krige, Krivani Pillay, Thandeka Gqubule, Busisiwe Ntuli, Lukhanyo Calata, Vuyo Mvoko and Jacques Steenkamp were fired by the public broadcaster in July 2016 for speaking out against Motsoeneng's policy of no longer airing footage of violent protests.

Seven of the eight journalists were subsequently rehired following a High Court ruling.

Unions Solidarity and Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) made the case against Motsoeneng, former SABC news head Simon Tebele and the SABC to pay for the SABC8's legal costs against the public broadcaster.

Motsoeneng was removed as COO after the Supreme Court of Appeal in September 2016 rejected his bid to appeal the Western Cape High Court's November 2015 ruling declaring his appointment irrational and setting it aside.

In June, the SABC announced Motsoeneng's dismissal after he was found guilty by an internal disciplinary hearing where charges of bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage to his employer were investigated.

The internal disciplinary committee found that he lied about his qualifications, that he purged the SABC of staff and promoted people and raised salaries without following the correct procedures.

News24

More on This

Ex Broadcasting Chief Loses His Friends in Court

Wednesday was a bad day for Hlaudi Motsoeneng. The former SABC boss, who is being held accountable in court for the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.