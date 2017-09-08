VETERAN Black Rhinos defender Brighton Chandisaita believes the army team can still regain lost ground and avoid plunging into a battle for their survival.

Coach Stanford "Stix" Mtizwa and his men have picked just a single point in successive eight top-flight assignments and have since slid into mid-table from the top of the league.

Rhinos are now only three points better than Yadah Stars. But, Chandisaita who is the Premiership's oldest player at 40, believes they can turn things around. They meet Bulawayo City at Rufaro tomorrow. "It has been long since we last won a league match. It is obviously not a healthy situation for all of us. We are playing in the league not to make up numbers and donate points to other teams," he said.

"We should be as competitive as any other team in the top-flight league. Why should we be on the receiving end all the time? We should fight for our logo and our fans.

"Everyone is raring to go and we see ourselves as potential top-four finishers. And, indeed, we have the pedigree to do so. Our team plays good football but it is just a bad spell which we were in and we have to start collecting points.

"It is good that after a seven-game losing streak, we managed to get our first point of the second half of the season against Triangle last week. "We now have to collect the maximum points against Bulawayo City tomorrow to re-shape our campaign which has gone horribly wrong in the second half of the season."

Mtizwa was recently advised to look for assistant coaches of his choice after the sacking of his backroom staff which had Maronga Nyangela and Gift Nyamande.