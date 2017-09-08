FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has revealed his dreams of winning the Castle Lager Premiership title this season and, as part of that grand project, he is targeting three points against How Mine at Mandava tomorrow.

Mapeza has rarely spoken about his dreams to win the league title this year, leaving that debate to feature the likes of Chicken Inn coach Rahman Gumbo. But the Warriors caretaker coach said he is also targeting the league title. "For us considering our position, we need to be consistent and collect the three points at all costs, nothing else," said Mapeza.

"Each and every club, each and every coach has an objective, we want to win trophies here, we want to win the championship here. "It's not like I shall go in the streets to say I want to win the league, I want to win the league, it's clear. Everybody knows the objective we have is to try and win trophies.

"We won't be worried much about results from other clubs, the most important thing is to focus on our job, the most important thing is to keep on pushing like what we have been doing in the past games and collect as many points as we have been doing.

"We want to collect many points along the way and see what happens end of the season." He said he expects a tough game tomorrow. "We are playing a good team, we know it will be a difficult game and we have been preaching consistency here and so far so good, we cannot complain because we have been consistent.

"It's always difficult playing a team that is coming from a loss because I don't think they would want to lose two games in a row but like I said, second half of the season, the games have been getting very difficult, I can't pick any game to say it was a bit better; games are now difficult."

Striker Mkhokeli Dube echoed his coach's sentiments. "The objective is simple, we just want to win games and it's going to be the same thing, get the three points at the weekend," he said.