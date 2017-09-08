Zimbabwe: First Lady's Poultry Project to Transform Lives

First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe's poultry project has potential to be used as collateral in accessing loans from financial institutions if beneficiaries effectively and efficiently implement it, zanu-pf Women's League national secretary for Administration, Cde Letina Undenge, has said.

She said the chicken project had the potential to transform the lives of participating women if they managed to achieve the programme's goals. Cde Undenge was addressing members of the zanu-pf Women's League for Harare Province, who were attending a chicken-rearing training programme to prepare them for the massive project being spearheaded by Amai Mugabe, who is also the ruling party's Women's League secretary.

"This project, if you take it seriously, can be used as collateral to get loans from banks; if you implement it in a focused way," said Cde Undenge. "It is a very powerful project, which can make a difference in your life." Cde Undenge said it was critical that beneficiaries realised that the First Lady envisaged the project to be a revolving fund, which should be passed on to ensure that everyone benefited.

"Remember, this project will be implemented on a pass-on basis," she said. "Therefore, there is no room for failure because if you fail, you would have failed others, who will be looking forward to receive the chicken from you."

Cde Undenge commended Amai Mugabe for her decision to mobilise resources to secure 30 000 chickens to be distributed among the 10 provinces. She said Amai Mugabe had facilitated one of the leading chicken-rearing firms in the country, Irvine's Breeders, to train women in poultry business, an indication of the First Lady's desire to see the success of the project.

"Dr Mugabe has facilitated for us to get the best experts in poultry business training to train us on how to raise chickens," said Cde Undenge. "After donating these chickens, there must be unity of purpose and unity, because if you are busy with projects, you do not have time for begging or gossiping."

Irvine's Breeders have partnered the First Lady to roll-out the chicken project countrywide. The programme also encompasses capacity building and training programmes. The company's representative Mrs Sisa Mpofu implored beneficiaries to adhere to strict hygiene and rearing standards to register higher survival rates of the chickens.

zanu-pf Women's League provincial chairlady for Harare Province Cde Joyce Kasinamunda said the chicken project would go a long way in empowering women.

"I am elated with what Dr Mugabe has done to us," said Cde Kasinamunda. Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Cde Miriam Chikukwa commended Amai Mugabe, saying there were more blessings in giving than receiving. The training was being carried out under the theme "Empowering Women for increased participation in the economy."