8 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chihuri Commends ZRP Women's Club Leadership

By Freeman Razemba

Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri has commended ZRP Kuyedza Women's Club leadership for their commitment to promote sport among their members.

He said sport plays a vital role in the wellness of individuals. The police chief said this during the ZRP Kuyedza Women's Club Netball Final Competitions in Harare yesterday.

ZRP Kuyedza Women's Club is a self-help project for wives of police officers. Chihuri is the club's president while his wife Isabel is the vice-president and chairperson.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Police Deputy Commissioner General Innocent Matibiri, Chihuri said wellness was much more than physical health and much more than freedom from diseases.

"Wellness speaks to an integrated way of life which has seven dimensions namely; spiritual wellness, social wellness, emotional wellness, environmental wellness, occupational wellness, intellectual wellness and physical wellness. "The bible tells us that number seven is a number of perfection. Perfection resonates well with the aroma of excellence in Kuyedza Women's Club," he said.

Chihuri said research has shown that participation in sport has vast benefits which include a healthy heart, diabetes control, weight management, lower hypertension, balanced cholesterol levels, improved blood circulation, stronger immunity, stronger bones, positive attitude and boosted self-esteem.

"I would want to commend and thank Kuyedza Women's Club for doing things well. Their programmes and work activities are a mirror image of the grace in harmony and unity of purpose," he said.

Chihuri said the competition was quite exciting. The club's advisor Chamapiwa Matanga said the competition got underway on Monday and is expected to end today.

He said the wives were drawn from the 17 police provinces.

Modesta Masukusa, who is the club's public relations and marketing officer, said their members also took part in athletics and volleyball.

