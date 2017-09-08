8 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Poachers Poison Jumbos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Freeman Razemba

Two elephants were killed by suspected poachers using cyanide in the Liasha area of Hwange, the Parks and Wildlife Management Authority of Zimbabwe has said. About 260 kilogrammes of cyanide has since been recovered in a bushy area, while one of the elephants had been dehorned. The carcasses were recovered on Friday last week.

Cyanide kills in the most painful, yet silent fashion, a method that helps poachers to avoid the attention of game rangers, whose mandate is to guard the animals from danger. In an interview, Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said:

"We recovered two elephant carcasses in Liasha area in Hwange. One of them had been dehorned, while the other one was intact. "We also recovered 260kg of cyanide to avoid further poisoning of more elephants," he said. Mr Farawo said the matter had been reported to the police and the Environmental Management Authority for further investigations.

"This is an issue of a national concern, that we continue to lose our wildlife heritage in this barbaric and brutal manner," said. "Yes, it is our mandate as Zimparks to protect the wildlife heritage, but it is also everyone's duty to safeguard wildlife."

Mr Farawo said they would continue to embark on awareness campaigns and called on various stakeholders in the wildlife industry and individuals to help in protecting the wildlife heritage. In January, Zimparks named a suspected cross-border poaching kingpin as Dumisani Moyo. The authority said Moyo was hiding in Zambia and police were tracking him down. Since 2016, Zimbabwe has lost nearly 400 elephants to cyanide.

Zimbabwe

ANC's Mantashe Reacted 'Stupidly' to Remarks About Mandela - Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly accused ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe of reacting "stupidly"… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.