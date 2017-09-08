Zimbabwe: Vote People-Oriented Mugabe - Mnangagwa

THE Zanu-PF Government has remained in power and will continue to rule after the 2018 harmonised elections because of its strong background of socio-economic development and pro-people empowerment programmes, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

VP Mnangagwa said the revolutionary party's vision for Zimbabweans to own homes had resulted in the establishment of the National Building Society (NBS) to offer affordable mortgages.

Officially launching the fourth NBS branch here yesterday, VP Mnangagwa urged the electorate to vote for Zanu-PF under the leadership of President Mugabe and Amai Grace Mugabe.

Earlier, VP Mnangagwa who was accompanied by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira, Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Dr Joram Gumbo, among other ministers, officially opened a model housing scheme in Muzenya Suburb, Gweru.

The four-roomed model houses in the scheme were each constructed at a cost of $14 000 payable over 25 years.

He said the ruling party had come up with programmes such as the establishment of the NBS bank through the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) with the view of availing affordable houses on mortgage for all the people.

"The fact that this is the fourth branch to be opened since the issuance of an operating licence to your institution (NBS) by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in April this year is applauded as it attests to your resolve to assist Government in the delivery of affordable housing to all Zimbabweans in its quest to achieve the milestone set out in Zim-Asset," he said.

"Furthermore, Government recognises that Zimbabweans of all social classes, incomes and backgrounds yearn to build or buy their own home and as such we trust that the NBS flagship is opening its doors here in Gweru to bring that dream within reach."

Added VP Mnangagwa: "With this in mind, the Zanu-PF Government has been rolling out programmes for its people and next year vote for this party led by President Mugabe and Dr Amai Mugabe so that you continue enjoying the benefits of this country."

He said owners of the four-roomed model houses would pay monthly instalments of about $120 for 25 years, as opposed to renting a similar facility for about $300 every month.

"That's why we have such mortgages to assist, especially the civil servants like the police, army, nurses. Such a house will be yours forever and yet you will be paying $120 which is better than renting a house which will never be yours," he said.

"That is very affordable to many including civil servants and it is only possible if you vote for Zanu-PF next year," said the VP.

VP Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF was the only party in Zimbabwe which sought to empower citizens.

"There is no other party which is pro-development, which is pro-poor like Zanu-PF, the developmental projects you see come as a result of a party which thinks and places the rightful people in positions to deliver," he said.

"Three local authorities came together and approached NBS which agreed to support this housing scheme. NBS is there because there is Minister Mupfumira of Labour and Social Welfare who oversees the management of NSSA. NSSA gets its money from the workers and it should assist people."

He said the kingmakers where the people who have in the past voted for Zanu-PF and President Mugabe urging them to again vote likewise next year.

"The brains for all the development in the country is from Zanu-PF. If it wasn't for you the voters, Zanu-PF from President Mugabe and his Cabinet wouldn't have been there. So you are the kings for having voted for Zanu-PF and next year vote us back into power," said the VP.

VP Mnangagwa said social stability which can be reflected in one's living conditions is one of the key indicators of an economy's performance adding that as Government, they strongly believe that once a greater part of the population has access to decent housing, the poverty indicators become less prominent.

Social stability, he said, enables people to be more productive in the long run as they strive to maintain their standards, which ultimately improve the overall economy.