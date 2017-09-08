ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa yesterday hailed Walter Magaya as a rare breed of a patriot after the prophet opened the doors of his exclusive Yadah Hotel for the Mighty Warriors to use in the final phase of their preparations for the COSAFA Women's Championships.

The senior women national football team are expected to shift base from the ZIFA Village, where they have been camped since last week, into the luxury of the Yadah Hotel today until they leave for Bulawayo.

"Our all-weather partner, Prophet Walter Magaya, who has been there for us in good and bad times, has once again shown his love for football, in particular, and his country, in general, with this gesture to house the Mighty Warriors at his beautiful hotel in Waterfalls," said Chiyangwa.

"The prophet told me yesterday that it was important that, as the Mighty Warriors enter the final phase of their preparations for COSAFA, they should be accorded special treatment for them to appreciate that they are flying the national flag.

"He will take care of all their costs, accommodation, food, training ground, transport while in camp, laundry and other related stuff and, once again, he has shown that he is our all-weather friend. "Imagine, if we had just two other people like him who see things in a national context and are always ready to help national teams, we could be somewhere as a nation.

"I will say this, again and again, that the prophet is a true patriot because he has a passion to always give a helping hand to our national teams and he will always have my support because he is one of a kind." Magaya also housed the Warriors for their COSAFA Cup and CHAN matches, helping ZIFA save in excess of $100 000 in costs.

The Mighty Warriors had another reason to smile yesterday after they finally received the smart-phones for their 2016 Olympic Games show. The Samsung Galaxy7 mobile phones were availed to every athlete at the Olympic Games last August but the Mighty Warriors missed out on collecting their phones at Samsung Galaxy Studio at the Olympics Village in Rio de Janeiro as they were based in Sao Paulo.

Samsung Electronics distributed 12 500 mobile phones to all the Olympians at the Games. The mobile handsets were, however, confiscated upon their arrival as a single consignment by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and the players had to wait this long to get their phones.

ZOC confirmed the development in a statement yesterday. "Please be advised that the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee is delighted that the Mighty Warriors have received their mobile phones. We have no further comment on the matter."

The development comes at a time the Mighty Warriors are gearing up for the COSAFA Women's Championship starting next Wednesday in Bulawayo. Zimbabwe will be joined by 11 other countries for the 12-nation tournament to run between September 13 and 24 at Barbourfields and Luveve stadiums.

Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda said everything was on course. "We started this week with 25 players. It's been fine, 25 is a good number of players to work with. The work rate is still as good as when we had 30 players.

"I think we are almost on course, we are ready for the tournament. "The combinations are coming up, we are trying a lot to with them hoping to find what will work for us. Some of the players have been playing together for some time.

"Obviously, we are getting to the game, so it's now match oriented tactics," said Sibanda. The hosts will take on old rivals Zambia, Madagascar and Malawi in Group A. Sibanda is expecting to name her final team between today and tomorrow ahead of their departure to Bulawayo on Sunday.

The five players dropped from the initial 30 are strikers Kudakwashe Bhasopo and Concilia Madotsa as well as goalkeeper Pretty Matshazi. Greater Bande and Fortunate Nyoka are also out.

Zimbabwe Provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Chido Dzingirai (Correctional Queens), Sheba Rauli (Auckland), Manyara Mandara (Mwenezana), Precious Mudyiwa (COSA).

Defenders: Nobuhle Majika (Inline), Sheila Makoto (Blue Swallows), Nobukhosi Ncube (New Orleans), Lynett Mutokuto, Rufaro Machingura (All Black Rhinos), Danai Bhobho (Harare city), Edline Mutumbami (Blue Swallows).

Midfielders: Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional Queens), Rejoice Kapfumvuti (Inline), Vimbai Mharadzi (Blue Swallows), Daisy Kaitano, Eunice Chibanda, Talent Mandaza (All Black Rhinos), Miranda Ncube (Mwenezana), Rutendo Madongorere (ZRP Queens).

Strikers: Rutendo Makore (Black Rhinos), Priviledge Mupeti (M.S.U), Berita Kabwe (Correctional), Ethel Chinyerere (Blue Swallows), Susan Nyama (Herentals), Colleta Jesinawo (Cyclone).