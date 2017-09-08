Botswana: Govt Continues to Refine Policies - Minister Seretse

Gaborone — Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry, Mr Vincent Seretse says government continues to refine policies aimed at improving the business environment.

Minister Seretse said this Tuesday at the AGOA National Response Strategy for Botswana launch.

The strategy had been designed to increase trade between Botswana and the USA by offering duty free access to the US market from Africa. He said government had adopted the Doing Business reform framework aimed at easing the doing business environment, adding the one-stop shop centre was operational and would be officially launched in October.

Minister Seretse said by taking advantage of AGOA preferential treatment, Botswana would be able to increase the export base of local goods to the US market.

Mr Seretse said the strategy resonated with Vision 2036 aspirations and the National Development Plan 11 of being an export-led and diversified economy.

"The recent re-opening of the Botswana based USAID Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hub is indeed a testimony to the commitment that the US government has to the development of the economy of Botswana and the SADC region at large," he said.

He further said the trade ministry, in collaboration with the hub, was looking into exploring further support in terms of creating business to business linkages between Botswana industries and the US market.

"I am pleased to state that the technical analysis of the competitiveness and market opportunities for Botswana beef exports into the US is currently being undertaken through the assistance of the Southern African Trade and Investment Hub," he said.Strategy would help bring Botswana a step closer to the full realisation of its economic potential.

Mr Miller said the strategy would also assist in coordinating government activities and the private sector to make the most of AGOA.

"We want Botswana to be an integral part of this progressive shift and to be fully empowered to boost its own economy by increasing both regional trade and trade to the United States," he said.

Permanent secretary in the trade ministry, Ms Peggy Serame implored all stakeholders to implement the response strategy to ensure that Botswana fully made use of the opportunity availed.

"It is imperative that as various stakeholders we work closely together to ensure that we realise this renewed dream," she said.

Source : BOPA