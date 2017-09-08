8 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Official Nabbed for Command Agric Inputs Abuse

John Chiroisimba (48) and the student Primrose Dzotsa (25) appeared before Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Jessie Kufa yesterday facing fraud, but denied the charges. Chiroisimba was represented by Ms Rumbidzai Mangondo of Pundu and Associates, while Dzotsa's legal counsel was Mr Charles Matarutse of Matarutse and Associates.

It is alleged that on April 24, the pair was distributing inputs to Command Agriculture beneficiaries. Chiroisimba's duties included issuing fuel coupons to farmers. Dzotsa is a student at the Institute of Administration and Commerce in Harare and is on industrial attachment with the ministry in Chinhoyi. The pair allegedly hatched a plan to steal the fuel coupons meant for the Command Agriculture wheat programme.

Chiroisimba and Dzotsa allegedly misrepresented that they had released 1 800 litres of diesel, serial number (700407206-700407214), to Rungano Richard (ID 70-864912M-71), with a purported contract number 14/05/02/7W60. It turned out that such a person did not exist.

The fuel coupons were authorised and released on order form serial number 007015A dated April 20. The duo was arrested after the offence was exposed on May 4. Chiroisimba and Dzotsa were remanded to September 11 on bail. Mr Arthur Bosha prosecuted.

