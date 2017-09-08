Malawi: Mob Justice Still Continues in Nsanje As Angry Gang Kills Suspected Criminal

Nsanje — Angry mob in Nsanje has killed a suspected criminal by beating and burning him.

Nsanje Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sergeant Agnes Zalakoma confirmed the development Thursday that a 32-year-old Arnold July, was caught having sex with a minor Tuesday afternoon in some bush, a few metres from Mbenje Trading Centre.

"I can confirm that mob justice case occurred Tuesday afternoon at Mbenje Trading Centre in the area of Traditional Authority Ngabu in Nsanje. As it was a market day, the suspect went into a nearby bush with a girl who is said to be a minor where they were allegedly having sex.

"The communities caught him in the act, and they started beating him up before burning him with petrol," she explained.

Nsanje Police Publicist said their officers who were travelling back home from Marka, tried to save his life as they rushed him to Nsanje district hospital for treatment where he breathed his last Wednesday morning.

"July succumbed to death Wednesday morning at Nsanje district hospital where he was rushed to for treatment by the police," she said.

According to the police Public Relations Officer, no one has been arrested in connection to the incident as she said their investigations were still underway.

"We will do everything possible to apprehend those behind the mob justice," Zalakoma emphasized.

July 32, hailed from Njobvu 2 village Traditional Authority Ngabu.

Nsanje is one of the districts where mob justice attacks have been rampant with no arrest of offenders so far.

Last year alone, the district recorded 11 incidents of mob justice where some suspected criminals were burnt to death.

Residents have been faulting the police attributing the increase in mob justice attacks to the loss of trust in law enforcers who have been allegedly being involved in corrupt and bribery acts.

The law enforcers have always maintained that they are executing their work professionally.