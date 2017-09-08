Malawi: BIU Students On Two-Week Class Boycott

Blantyre — Students at Blantyre International University (BIU) have agreed to boycott classes for two weeks following the college's failure to adhere to conditions of accreditation from the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

The students arrived at the decision after a meeting they had on Tuesday with the university's Dean of Students.

According to a letter that was delivered to the Chancellor on September on Wednesday, classes will commence on the 19th of September and the students have since asked the Chancellor of B.I.U to seek loans from money lending institutions to complete the new campus as one of the conditions.

The letter also states that once the Chancellor manages to secure the funds, he must make all agreements with the lending institutions known to the students and only then will classes resume.

"If you fail to get a loan, you (Chancellor) should find another premise that conforms to the standards of NCHE where we should relocate to and commence classes" read the letter.

The letter further instructs former Students Union body to withdraw the court injunction it took against B.I.U as well as NCHE.

"If they fail to do so in 7 days (1 week) from now, we will go and withdraw the injunction because as students we were never told of the decision to take the matter to court," reads the letter in part.

The students have since removed Kennedy Osman as president of the students union together with the entire executive committee.