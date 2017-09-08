Zimbabwe: Senior Soldier Leaps in Joy After Acquited in Rape Case

Lieutenant-Colonel Rangarirai Kembo Thursday breathed a sigh of relief after he was acquitted of raping his teenage housemaid by a Harare magistrate Noel Mupeiwa.

Kembo walked out of court hugging his lawyer after Mupeiwa ruled that medical examination was inconsistent with someone who was raped although the case was reported a number of days after the alleged abuse ccurred.

Sharon Muguya, the nurse who examined the girl, told court that the house maid was stable when she examined her.

She told court that her hymen bruises were not fresh and were already healed when she was examined.

The maid had told court that she reported the abuse late because Kembo had threatened to kill her.

She also told court she sought help on social media after she was turned away by the police on a certain Sunday she intended to formally report the case.

The girl, however, failed to call any witnesses except her aunt who helped her to report the case.

Court also ruled that her audio messages she sent to WhatsApp groups did not help in proving her allegations.

Throughout the trial, Kembo's lawyer, Emmanuel Samundombe, said the girl was influenced by his client's enemies to fabricate a case against him.

The lawyer also told court that his client was not at home when the alleged rape occurred further noting that his enemies influenced his maid to fabricate the case against him.

Prosecutor Timothy Makoni alleged that on July 29 this year, the 19 year old complainant was asleep in her bedroom when Kembo arrived home.

He allegedly called her and told her to warm his food. The girl allegedly went back to sleep after serving her boss with food.

The court heard Kembo called her again and ordered her to watch television with him, but she refused.

As she went back to her bedroom, she saw Kembo following her and he allegedly fondled her breasts before raping her once.