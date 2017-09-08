Zimbabwe: Mandaza - Forget ZEC, Polls Controlled From Army HQ

PUBLISHER and political analyst, Ibbo Mandaza has claimed that the country's elections are controlled by the military at their KG6 barracks and encouraged civil society organizations to push for an early deployment of election observers ahead of next year's polls.

The opposition has for a long time been claiming that elections in Zimbabwe were run by the military. The demilitarization of elections is one of the reforms which the opposition movements are pushing for before next year's polls.

Speaking at the two day all media stakeholders' conference which ended on Thursday in Harare, Dr Mandaza said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was not responsible for the administration of elections.

"How many observers and us in the media know where the central and the nerve of an election process takes place, do we know and where was it in the last election?

"Where is the central monitor which monitors all the election processes and every election in our country has that. Ours was at KG6 in 2013, are you aware of that and did the media go there? Did everyone have access to it?" said Mandaza who is a former senior civil servant.

In 2002, the notable publisher provided a near round the clock analysis of the presidential election results broadcast live on the ZTV.

Dr Mandaza said civil society organizations in election related programming should lobby for an early deployment of local and regional observers to avoid rigging.

"The whole process of election observing must even begin a month or two before the election. You must be able to observe the entire process from voter registration process, delimitation, the printing of ballot papers and their number thereof to the election day itself and of course the counting of the ballot," Mandaza said.

Last month, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) petitioned SADC and asked the regional body to send pre-election observers who would observe the Biometric Voter Registration process (BVR) which the country has adopted and will use for the first time.

With less than 12 months to go to the polls, Zimbabwe has not yet started the voter registration process which ZEC said would take 72 days to complete.

The electoral body has also not provided technical information on how they are going to conduct the voter registration which they said starts in October.

ZEC is also yet to receive the BVR kits from a Chinese company which was recently awarded with the procurement tender.