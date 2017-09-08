Zimbabwe: Hubby Whacks Wife for Demanding Sex

Mutare — A Sakubva man was dragged to Mutare magistrate court to answer assault charges after he whacked his wife for demanding too much sex.

Joseph Ngorima, 50, of Maonde area assaulted Marian Vhuroni, 37, after she pestered him to have sex with her in their bedroom.

Ngorima appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe and is denying the charges.

He was remanded out of custody on $30 bail and was ordered to come back for trial on September 15.

Asked why he assaulted his wife, Ngorima said: "Your Worship I did not assault her but I pushed her after she pestered me to have sex with her, I was not in the mood".

Prosecutors told the court that on August 18, Ngorima came home from Sakubva musika and was given food. After eating he went to sleep on the floor leaving his wife to sleep alone on the bed.

Vhuroni asked Ngorima why he was denying her conjugal rights and this did not go down well with the suspect. Ngorima slapped Vhuroni once on the face before twisting her left breast.

The court further heard that Vhuroni tore Ngorima's shirt to free herself after she was grabbed by the neck.

Ngorima went out and locked Vhuroni in their matrimonial home.

Vhuroni sustained some injuries and later reported to the police leading to Ngorima's arrest.