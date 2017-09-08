7 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Minister Zhanda Says Whites Drink to Celebrate, Blacks Indulge Anyhow

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE deputy minister of Agriculture responsible for livestock, Paddy Zhanda this week mocked fellow black people for binging saying they were ignorant of occasions befitting alcohol consumption.

Zhanda was speaking at a Competition and Tariff Commission validation workshop in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

He said whites drink alcohol as a celebration of an achievement as opposed to black people who just indulge in the wise waters willy-nilly for no any other purpose.

"When you see a white person opening a bottle of wine, he or she will be celebrating success. But us blacks we just open and start drinking alcohol for no other purpose at all," said Zhanda.

Zhanda said people should understand the significance of whatever they consume before partaking.

"My late father always used to ask us if the food which we ate ever queried us why we were eating it, what would you say," said the deputy minister.

A couple of years ago, New Zimbabwe columnist, Ken Yamamoto, observed that Zimbabweana were drinking and gossiping more on the basis that both Delta and Econet were the most successful firms in a stressed economy.

