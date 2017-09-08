8 September 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Msomi - Proteas Prepared for Physical Fiji

Despite a comfortable 72-31 win against Fiji earlier in the week, SPAR Proteas netball captain, Bongi Msomi, expects a physical Fiji in Friday's second Test of the Digicel Punjas International Test netball series.

The Vodafone Arena in Suva is the venue for the final Test of the series, and the nippy centre and wing attack is wary of the Fiji Pearls' threat.

This series is the 29-year-old's second encounter with the South Sea islanders, the first being in South Africa in 2011.

'We have come out of a very competitive series in Australia, and we expected the Fijian girls to move the tempo of the game to another level,' she said during a training session.

'We came to Fiji with good background information on the Pearls. They are strong and physical, and obviously we expected them to come out strongly since they were playing on their home court.

'We didn't come here for them to sit back and watch us move around. We knew that they would give us good competitive games and wanted to test our ability. So we certainly haven't taken the Fijian girls lightly.'

Msomi said they knew the experience they took out of last week's Quad Series in New Zealand would help them against Fiji.

'We've improved as a team and we won against the No 3 side in the world. Coming to this series, we knew we had to step up and have a taste of what Fiji has to offer.'

Meanwhile, Proteas coach, Norma Plummer, said coming into Fiji her team had looked forward to intense games against the Fijian Pearls.

'It's important for all international teams to meet, and not just for the ranking but for competition. We have really been looking forward to this intense series and to the Fiji's style of game,' Plummer said.

Discipline is one area the South Africans were wary of. 'We were aware of the Fijian flair, the way they take the ball, but it's about discipline.

'I'm pleased with how my girls have recovered after a hectic Quad Series schedule, they played impressively on Wednesday and we look forward to the final test on Friday.'

