Kenya: President Kenyatta Urges Kenyans to Prove Supreme Court Wrong

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta this afternoon said that voters will on October 17 prove again that opposition leader Raila Odinga is a perennial loser whose strategy has always been to subvert the will of Kenyans.

The President said Raila has never accepted defeat on the numerous occasions he was beaten in democratic elections and has always resorted to strategies to subvert the will of the majority.

The Head of State spoke when he toured the populous Uasin Gishu County where residents overwhelmingly voted for him and where the opposition failed to win even a single elective post in all levels of the August 8 General Election.

"The will of Kenyans will prevail. He has never accepted defeat and has always raised false claims. We will prove to you that you have always lost fairly despite your claims," said the President when he addressed supporters in Maili Tisa, Turbo Constituency.

"Come out in full force. Prove them wrong. The supreme will of the people is vested in the people of Kenya," the President added.

President Kenyatta arrived in Eldoret buoyed by significant endorsement he has won from leaders of Western Kenya, including from former minister Paul Otuoma of Busia County and former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga.

The President urged Jubilee supporters to remain peaceful and direct their energy to turn out huge votes on October 17, the date set for the repeat elections by the Supreme Court, which nullified his victory on questionable grounds.

President Kenyatta said even the judges who nullified his election could not say that he did not win more votes in the free and democratic election held on August 8.

"He (Raila) complained about the transmission but never said that he got more votes. He knows that if his claim was that he got more votes, a recount would have proved him wrong," said the President when he addressed supporters at Maili Nne on his way to Eldoret Town . "Let him say what he wants and let him plan what he wants but he should know that what is important is the votes from wananchi and they are ready to exercise their will."

The President said he accepted the decision of the court for the sake of Kenya's stability and stressed that his supporters should always promote peace.

"We will leave insults, propaganda and press conferences to our competition. We know it is Kenyans who will decide who wins and we have gone back to them," said the President as he expressed confidence that he will garner more votes than the 8.2 million he did on August 8.

The President said Raila lost the election fairly and that was why he is not ready for the repeat poll whose date have already been set.

"He has no agenda for Kenya. All he has are insults and ethnic division. All he wants is power and that is why he said that he does not care about Kenya's children," said the President as he addressed tens of thousands of supporters in Eldoret town.

Deputy President William Ruto said the opposition executed a fraud to subvert the will of Kenyans but the repeat elections will prove to everyone that an injustice was committed against Kenyans.

"They are used to subverting the will of Kenyans. In 1982 they tried to use rogue soldiers to subvert the will of Kenyans. In 2017, they used the courts to subvert the will of Kenyans. Kenyans will prove that it is their will that counts," said the DP.

The Deputy President said the opposition should know that it is Kenyans who will decide who becomes President of Kenya and not the courts.

"We defeated you before and we will defeat you again. Kenyans are ready," said the DP.

The President and his deputy thanked Kenyans for supporting Jubilee to win the majority in the six levels of the August 8 General Election.

Other leaders who spoke at the rallies said the President's support base is more energized and the turnout on October 17 will be higher than that of August 8.

They said they are also encouraged by the decision by many who sided with the opposition in last month's election to shift their support to President Kenyatta.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said all indicators show that President Kenyatta will win the repeat election with a landslide.

"Yesterday, Jubilee won the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker's seat with 90 votes. Jubilee has 65 MCAs in Nairobi and that means that opposition MCAs supported us. Nothing can be more clearer than what will happen on September 17," said Mr Sonko.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos said voters in their counties are ready to express their will even more emphatically to ensure that President Kenyatta wins with a bigger majority.

Nandi Senator Kiprotich Cherargei described the nullification of President Kenyatta as a fraud.

"What was done by the courts is a farce. The judges subverted the will of 15 million Kenyans without a shred of credible evidence. This has never happened in the world," said Senator Cherargei.

The President earlier visited Kimilili in Bungoma where he thanked residents of the western Kenya County for the huge support they gave to Jubilee Party.

Jubilee won four parliamentary seats in Bungoma County signifying a huge political shift in the western Kenya region.

Leaders from the County who accompanied the President said the President will get more support in the region in the repeat election scheduled for October 17.

Bumula MP Moses Wekesa Mabonga who vied and won the seat on an independent ticket said he will campaign for the President to ensure he gets more votes from Bungoma.