Nigeria: Ortom, Ishaku Charge Border Communities On Peaceful Coexistence

Makurdi and Jalingo — Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom and his Taraba State counterpart, Darius Ishaku, yesterday charged border communities in both states to ensure that they live peacefully with their neighbours.

They mapped out plans to ensure effective boundary demarcation between the two state along with traditional rulers and security chiefs.

Both sides toured some border communities and charged the committee assigned with the responsibility of ensuring effective demarcations to invite the National Boundary Commission (NBC) to demarcate the states boundaries as soon as possible.

Communities toured to bring lasting peace between the Jukun, Tiv and other ethnic groups in the boarder communities are: Wukari, Kente, Arufu, Akwana and Ugba

Ortom and Ishaku directed their deputies who are heads of the committee to not only speed up the demarcation exercise but also put aside any acts that would jeopardise the success of the exercise.

Speaking, Ishaku admonished the Jukun and the Tiv to "know that we are all brothers and sisters. God has created us without having to sit with Him to make decision."

"We must live together. If you are a Tiv man residing in Taraba, you are my responsibility. But if you are a Jukun man residing in Benue, you are Ortom's responsibility," he stated.

Responding, Ortom who noted that meaningful development could take place without peace, charged the committee headed by the two deputy governors to ensure a demarcation that would be free and fair so that our people could live in peace.

He said he and Ishaku decided to sign the Anti- Grazing Bill into law to end the incessant killings of farmers, which according to him had in the recent past thwarted the peace efforts of both states.

"The law is not meant to be against any particular ethnic group. The Fulani are free to breed their cattle but open grazing is prohibited," he added.

Chairmen of the traditional councils of chiefs from both states charged their subjects to take a cue from the governors by embracing peace, as nobody held meetings with God on whether to be Jukun or Tiv.