Cameroon: FIFA-CAF - Mission to Seek Final Solution

Following the crisis rocking the Cameroon Football Federation in recent years and the lack of a consensus between the rival factions, the world football governing body, FIFA, decided on August 23, 2017 to dissolve the executive committee of FECAFOOT led by Tombi à Roko Sidiki and create a normalisation committee which will head the affairs of FECAFOOT for the next six months. The normalisation committee is the second by FIFA after that of 2013 headed by Joseph Owona. Immediately after the decision by FIFA, the executive committee of FECAFOOT with headquarters in Tsinga, was dissolved in application of the decision of the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) confirming the decision of the Chamber of Conciliation and Arbitration of the Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon to annul the electoral process of 2015. The normalisation committee for FECAFOOT had as mission to; run the daily affairs of FECAFOOT, draft new statutes, in consultation with all stakeholders, and in compliance with FIFA's Statutes and standards, as well as mandatory national law, review the statutes of the regional and divisional leagues and ensure their alignment with the FECAFOOT statutes, identify the delegates of the FECAFOOT General Assembly and of the regional and divisional leagues, organise and conduct elections of a new FECAFOOT Executive Committee. The committee will be composed of members to be identified by the joint FIFA and CAF mission which is presently in Cameroon. The team is expected to publish the list of the new committee members today. It will act as an electoral committee and none of its members will be eligible for any of the open positions in the elections. The normalisation committee has until February 28, 2018 to perform its functions. Tobi à Roko's election in 2015 had been strongly opposed by the President of Etoile Filante of Garoua, Abdouraman Baba Hamadou who argued that after the arrest of Iya Mohammed in 2013, the executive of 2009 was supposed to step in as new administrators. The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt had in a press release dismissed ruling by the Chamber of Conciliation which invalidated the election of Tombi à Roko Sidiki in 2015. However, Abdouraman Hamadou petitioned the Court of Arbitration of Sports which confirmed the ruling of the Cameroon Chamber.