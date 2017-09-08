Cameroon: Lawn Tennis Cup - Ntouba, Eloundou Lift Trophies

They emerged winners in the men's and women's categories respectively during the cup final last weekend

The finals of the 2017 edition of the Cup of Cameroon in lawn tennis took place at the court of the Yaounde Tennis Club on Saturday September 2, 2017 with Augustin Ntouba and Linda Eloundou emerging champions in the men's and women's categories respectively. The competition which ran for one week was organised by the Cameroon Tennis Federation in collaboration with Tarra Sports. Close to 100 clubs from five regions notably South West, North West, West and the Centre Region took part in the competition. It was an opportunity for tennis lovers in Yaounde and its environs to discover new techniques in the sport and equally for talent detection. In the men's category, defending champion, Augustin Ntouba beat Blaise Nkwenti 7-6, 7-5, to lift the trophy for the second time. Speaking to journalists after his victory, Augustin Ntouba said he was particularly elated as the encounter was a difficult one. He said he had a strong opponent, Blaise Kwenti and he had to concentrate more to win. He said the next stage will be to prepare for the upcoming Mille Mayo Tournament in Douala in November where he will try as much as possible to defend his title as the number one seed in Cameroon. Meanwhile in the women's category, Linda Eloundou outsmarted Carine Mago 6-4, 6-0, to emerge winner.