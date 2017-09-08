8 September 2017

Reporters sans Frontières (Paris)

Africa: On Anniversary, Tunisia Urged to Shed Light On Journalists Missing in Libya

On the third anniversary of the disappearance of two Tunisian TV journalists in neighbouring Libya, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its call to the Tunisian authorities to do everything possible to shed light on the circumstances of their disappearance.

Three years have passed since Sofiane Chourabi and Nadhir Guetari went missing in Libya on 8 September 2014. The Tunisian authorities have made promises about the case in the past, but few of them have been kept.

On the second anniversary,RSF and eight other Tunisian and international NGOs issued a joint appeal to the government to keep the promise it made on the first anniversary to create a mixed commission to shed light on their disappearance and assuage the suffering of their families.

This commission has still not been formed.

Seven weeks ago, on 21 July, the Libyan TV channel 2018 reported new information suggesting that Chourabi and Guetari might still be alive. But the Tunisian authorities took no action in response to the report.

RSF takes this occasion to remind the Tunisian government of its obligations at the national and international level to protect journalists and to ensure respect for media freedom.

Tunisia is ranked 97th out of 180 countries in RSF's 2017 World Press Freedom Index.

