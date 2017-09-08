7 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Notes From the House - Motsoaledi Diagnoses Weakness in Wake of KZN Cancer Treatment Crisis

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi diagnosed what he identified as the underlying causes of the crisis in treatment of KZN cancer patients, namely weaknesses in the provincial human resources processes and anomalies peculiar to KZN in its procurement supply chain systems. But while he is awaiting a report from the MEC for Treasury on the failed maintenance of the oncology machines at Addington hospital, and for a list of the number of posts that need to be filled, the SA Human Rights Commission identified these issues in its investigation concluded two months ago. By MOIRA LEVY.

The Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi responded this week to the SA Human Rights Committee's damning investigation into the treatment of cancer patients in KwaZulu-Natal.

Motsoaledi immediately diagnosed what he identified as the underlying causes, namely weaknesses in the provincial human resources processes and anomalies peculiar to KZN in its procurement supply chain systems.

At the same time he made it clear that the department had been made aware of the problem at least a month before the intervention in June by the SAHRC brought the situation to the attention of the public.

Which raises the question:...

