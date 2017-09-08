South Africa: SARS Intercepts Cocaine Bullets Hidden in Socks

The South African Revenue Services (SARS) customs and the detector dog unit intercepted 2.2kg of cocaine bullets, estimated at R632 000, at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.

The cocaine was discovered in a plane from Brazil in two separate toilet compartments.

"The first parcel contained 44 bullets valued at R345 240. A further search uncovered a second parcel containing 35 bullets estimated at R287 700. Tests confirmed the white powdery substance to be cocaine," said SARS in a statement.

The interception is a result of the collaborative efforts by SARS Customs, SA Police Service and other law enforcement agencies to fight drug smuggling and other crimes at the airport.

SARS said the goods have been handed over to SAPS for further investigation.