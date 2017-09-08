8 September 2017

South Africa: Police Warn Criminals in Umlazi

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has warned those who threaten the safety of communities by committing gruesome crimes that the law will deal harshly with them.

The Minister's stern warning follows threats of vengeance following the death of alleged gang leader Sandile "Chillies" Bhengu. Bhengu was killed in a shootout with police, allegedly after being caught removing a tracker from a stolen vehicle in Umlazi. His memorial service was held in Umlazi on Wednesday.

"Criminals will never rule our communities. We remain a constitutional democracy and those who dare to challenge the authority of the State by challenging the police must know that the police will do everything in their power to maintain law and order within the parameters of the law," said Minister Mbalula on Thursday.

Police have been deployed to Bhengu's neighbourhood ahead of his funeral on Saturday.

On Thursday, a 43-year-old man was arrested outside Umlazi "L" Community Hall where the memorial service took place. This suspect is linked to a number of cash-in-transit robberies and other robberies.

Minister Mbalula said this must serve as a warning to those who want to dare the might of the State.

Residents of Umlazi are also cautioned to be vigilant at all times and immediately report any person who spins a vehicle on a public road or fires shots into the air.

"I advise the residents of Umlazi to take the necessary precautions and protect their children, as the firing of shots could kill a bystander. I also want to discourage community members from idolising criminals. South Africa is full of real role models, who contribute positively to building our communities," said Minister Mbalula.

