8 September 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Water Department Calls for Calm At Sheepmoor

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Department of Water and Sanitation has called for peace and calm in Sheepmoor, Mpumalanga, following a protest over water shortages.

The community, which has shut down schooling in the area, is protesting at the Kliphoek Pump Station, which is about five kilometre away from the community.

The department has explained that the Kliphoek station is only used for the bulk transfer of raw water to Eskom, Sasol and other entities.

"The department would like to indicate to the community, especially at Sheepmoor, that the Kliphoek Pump Station does not supply water directly to the community and it does not have the required infrastructure in place to do so," spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said on Friday.

The department is calling for peace and calm in the community, as the current situation is resulting in Kliphoek Pump Station departmental officials not being able to get to work, thus negatively affecting pumping operations.

The department, according to Ratau, will engage with Gert Sibande District Municipality and community representatives in resolving the matter.

Ratau said the boreholes installed by the municipality will, as per season, run dry in winter due to lack of rain and thus the water table will go down.

"Msukaligwa Municipality is making temporary arrangements to supply the community with water tankers and also address the condition of the tankers. Weekly or bi-weekly laboratory testing of this water will be performed to ensure the community is drinking safe and clean water."

Another reality is that at the moment, there is no water abstraction from the adjacent stream as it is dry, said Ratau.

He urged the community to allow the resumption of schooling as soon as possible while the outstanding issues continue to be addressed.

South Africa

Children of Immigrants Born in South Africa Now Get Citizenship

High Court finds Department of Home Affairs refusal of citizenship to six people unconstitutional Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.