8 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: NNPC, Exxonmobil Fine-Tune Strategy for Improved Oil Production

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and its upstream joint venture (JV) partner, ExxonMobil, are seeking new measures to expand existing operational portfolios with a view to increasing crude oil production and availability of gas for power generation.

Speaking in Abuja after a meeting with a high-powered ExxonMobil delegation led by the Senior Vice-President of the United States-based global oil Corporation, Jack Williams, the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, said the venture with ExxonMobil, which until recently was the highest producer of crude oil in Nigeria, is primed to make a rebound.

He said the Corporation had advanced talks with ExxonMobil on major operational issues like improved drilling to increase production, and refurbishment of crude oil pipelines as well as supply of gas to the planned Qua Iboe Independent Power Plant and a host of others.

"More importantly, we also discussed their recommitment to supply gas to the domestic market and this is something that is very positive and they are willing; we would quickly roll-out the programme to ensure that sufficient gas comes in for the IPP. We also secured a commitment from them to end gas flare at QIT and other production areas," he said.

Describing the meeting as very fruitful, Williams on his part noted that ExxonMobil was committed to growing its production in Nigeria "safely and with much integrity."

To underscore its aspiration for growth in production, Williams hinted that ExxonMobil was set to increase its JV budget for 2018 operations.

Nigeria

Med-View Boosts Operation With Boeing 777 Aircraft

Med-View airline recently took delivery of Boeing 777-200ER aircraft to boost its international routes network. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.