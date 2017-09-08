8 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pretoria Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Sexual Assaulting Nine Pupils

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Gauteng department of education says it is investigating a school in Pretoria after nine learners were allegedly sexually assaulted by a teacher.

Spokesperson Oupa Bodibe said on Friday that the teacher had "fondled" the learners' private parts at the school last week.

"The officials from the department visited the school already and continue with an investigation which will be finalised in due course accordingly," Bodibe said.

Bodibe said the teacher had been served with a notice of intention to suspend him on Friday.

He said the suspension meant that the teacher would not be at work on Monday, September 11, and that learners could go to school without any fear.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said it was disappointing and that educators had a responsibility to be role models.

"Our children cannot be afraid to go school in fear of sexual assaults by an educator. Such incidents are regrettable and must not be allowed to prevail in our schools," Lesufi said.

News24

South Africa

Children of Immigrants Born in South Africa Now Get Citizenship

High Court finds Department of Home Affairs refusal of citizenship to six people unconstitutional Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.