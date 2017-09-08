South Africa: Pretoria Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Sexual Assaulting Nine Pupils

The Gauteng department of education says it is investigating a school in Pretoria after nine learners were allegedly sexually assaulted by a teacher.

Spokesperson Oupa Bodibe said on Friday that the teacher had "fondled" the learners' private parts at the school last week.

"The officials from the department visited the school already and continue with an investigation which will be finalised in due course accordingly," Bodibe said.

Bodibe said the teacher had been served with a notice of intention to suspend him on Friday.

He said the suspension meant that the teacher would not be at work on Monday, September 11, and that learners could go to school without any fear.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said it was disappointing and that educators had a responsibility to be role models.

"Our children cannot be afraid to go school in fear of sexual assaults by an educator. Such incidents are regrettable and must not be allowed to prevail in our schools," Lesufi said.

News24