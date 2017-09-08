8 September 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Special Provincial Official Funeral for Tozamile Matshayana

President Jacob Zuma has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 for liberation struggle veteran and Robben Island prisoner, Galpin Gilbert Tozamile Matshayana.

Matshayana, who passed away on 28 August, played an active role in the underground structures of the PAC during the struggle against apartheid, which led to his arrest. He was incarcerated for five years on Robben Island.

During his time at the prison, Matshayana became a teacher to many political prisoners, irrespective for their affiliation.

"Matshayana, a selfless and dedicated liberation struggle activist and member of the Pan Africanist Congress, will be remembered for his immense contribution he made during the liberation struggle against the apartheid regime and in the development of a democratic South Africa," said President Zuma on Thursday.

The President conveyed his condolences to the Matshayana family, relatives and the PAC.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with them in this difficult period. May his soul rest in peace," President Zuma said.

The President has ordered that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the Eastern Cape on Friday, the day of the funeral.

South Africa

