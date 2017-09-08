South Africa: Cape Town Youth Pastor Nabbed for Possession of Child Porn

A Rondebosch youth pastor has been arrested for sexual offences suspected to involve as many as 60 children, authorities said on Friday.

The 26-year-old man is expected to make his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court on Friday following his arrest on the church premises on Tuesday.

He faces charges of possession of child pornography and failing to report knowledge of the commission of a sexual offence with children, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed.

Additional charges are likely to be added as the investigation is still underway.

'Naked photos'

The pastor was reported to police on August 31 by the parents of one of his alleged victims who is 14 years old.

"The suspect allegedly hacked into his victims' social media accounts and exchanged naked photos with some of the boys in his church under the pretext that he was a girl," Naidoo said.

"When the boys, aged between 14 and 17, decide to stop, he would then threaten them with online exposure of their pictures.

"Most of the boys would then go to him, as the man of the cloth, to seek advice on how to handle the person bullying them online.

"He would then advise them to continue doing what that individual wanted which constitutes, on his part, failing to report knowledge of the commission of a sexual offence with children."

The police's Serial and Electronic Crimes Investigation section of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit arrested the pastor following a joint investigation with the Hawks and the US's Homeland Security jointly investigated the case.

"During his arrest, the police seized several electronic items that include cellphones, a laptop, a tablet and memory cards, which will be sent for analysis."

The suspect was also found with electronic items, including cellphones, a laptop, memory cards and a tablet which belonged to one of the parents, which will also be analysed, Naidoo confirmed.

Source: News24