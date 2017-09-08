Kenya: Otuoma Undecided Between Odinga, Kenyatta

Former Funyula MP Paul Otuoma on Thursday remained non-committal over his choice of presidential candidate as political realignments took centre stage ahead of the October 17 repeat election.

Dr Otuoma appeared to downplay reports that he had ditched Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga for Jubilee's Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he was still consulting.

"Of course we had a meeting where some of my supporters questioned why we should support Raila while he campaigned so much for my opponent in the last election," said the former MP.

He added: "There are other supporters who also felt that such a decision would be rash. Those are the deliberations that are going on even as we speak now and as a leader, I have to listen to all my supporters before making a decision," he said.

DEFECTIONS

Dr Otuoma, who lost the Busia gubernatorial race to Sospeter Ojaamong spoke as several politicians switched camps ahead of the repeat presidential election.

Western Kenya, where Dr Otuoma hails from, has seen the highest number of defections in the aftermath of the August 8 election, mainly from the opposition to President Kenyatta's camp.

Those who have joined President Kenyatta's campaign team from the opposition include former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga, Bungoma gubernatorial candidate Alfred Khangati and former presidential candidate Cyrus Jirongo among others. In Ukambani, former Kitui senator David Musila has also announced his support for the President.

Jubilee Party has also witnessed defections to the opposition including former Meru Governor Peter Munya, Meru senatorial candidate Mugambi Imanyara and Kisii politician John Anunda among others.

Ford-Kenya, headed by Nasa co-principal Moses Wetang'ula, was forced to take to social media to refute claims that its secretary-general Boni Khalwale had also switched to President Kenyatta's camp.

"Hon. Khalwale is firmly in Nasa, ignore rumours to the contrary," read the party's twitter handle.

MEETING

Top Jubilee Party officials from the former Western province had yesterday maintained that Dr Khalwale had joined President Kenyatta's campaign team after losing the Kakamega gubernatorial seat to Orange Democratic Movement's Wycliffe Oparanya.

"He is with us, you will soon see him in our rallies," said the official, asking to remain anonymous as talks to bring the former Kakamega senator in the fold were allegedly still ongoing.

Dr Otuoma and Dr Khalwale were not in the meeting between President Kenyatta and Jubilee politicians from Western Kenya at the Nairobi State House early this week attended by among others Mr Jirongo,

Mr Akaranga, former Budalangi MP Ababu Namwamba and former cabinet ministers Musikari Kombo and Noah Wekesa. The meeting was organised by Senate speaker Kenneth Lusaka and Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Dr Khalwale in an earlier interview had denied joining Jubilee, expressing surprise at reports that he had ditched Nasa. "I have only seen on social mwedia that some delegation from Western went to State House, i am not aware," he said.

In Ukambani, Mr Musila and former Mwingi west MP Bernard Kitungi and 18 politicians allied to Jubilee announced they would spearhead President Kenyatta's re-election campaign in the region.