Kenya: Ex-Governor Ruto Hails President Kenyatta as He Rejoins Jubilee

Kericho — President Uhuru Kenyatta today welcomed former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto to Jubilee and faulted Mr Raila Odinga over his endless demands against the repeat presidential election on Oct 17.

Rutto greeted President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto when they landed at a school in Litein, Kericho County, at the start of a campaign blitz in the Rift Valley heartland. The former Bomet governor confirmed to the President he would support him in the repeat election ordered by the Supreme Court.

In Litein, the President said by persistently moving of the goal post on the repeat election, it showed that Mr Odinga was prepared to deny Kenyans their democratic right to choose their leaders by forcing himself to power through the back door.

"The only way to stop him is if all of you will show him that you want peace, development and progress by turning out in large numbers to safeguard your supreme will on October 17," President Kenyatta said when he addressed thousands of supporters at Litein on Friday.

The President added: "He (Mr Odinga) should stop taking the country in circles Kenyans want to finish with the election and get back to building their beloved nation. And he should know that he cannot ascend to power through the back door."

Referring to the number of elected Jubilee leaders in the August 8 polls, President Kenyatta said he won the presidential election but was ready for a repeat exercise following the Supreme Court's ruling that nullified his victory because he believed in peace and respected the law.

He expressed confidence that he was going to win by a bigger margin in theOctober 17 repeat election because the same Kenyans who voted for him onAugust 8 will participate in the exercise.

"If the opposition believed they won they should have called for a recount. We know Kenyans voted for us and they will do the same on October 17," President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta also urged KCPE and KCSE candidates to ignore comments by Mr Odinga, saying as the President he is assuring them that they will sit for their national exams as scheduled.

Deputy President William Ruto said Kenyans voted for President Kenyatta and other Jubilee leaders on August 8 and will not allow the Supreme Court to decide for them the leaders they want.

"Kenyans will once again defend their supreme will on October 17 as they decide who will be the President not the Supreme Court," the DP said.

The President and his deputy, who were scheduled to later address a huge rally at Kapkatet, were accompanied by a host of Jubilee leaders including Governors Paul Chepkwony (Kericho) and Joyce Laboso (Bomet); and Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen.