8 September 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Med-View Boosts Operation With Boeing 777 Aircraft

By Wole Oyebade

Med-View airline recently took delivery of Boeing 777-200ER aircraft to boost its international routes network.

The aircraft, with registration number CS-TFM, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Monday night and received by jubilant airline and airport staffers.

The modern generation aircraft will be positioned this Sunday to service the Lagos-London route.

Spokesperson of the airline, Oyibotha Obuke, confirmed that the aircraft is configured to sit a total of 326 passengers. Among them are 24 (flat bed seat) business class and 302 economy class seats. The aircraft is also installed with In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) on each seat of both classes of the cabin.

Since its debut on the Lagos-London route on November 20, 2015, the airline operated with B767 and later B747, which is now being replaced with B777 aircraft.

Speaking at a brief reception, Med-View Airline Chief Operating Officer/Accountable Manager, Lookman Animashaun, said the deployment of the B777 on London route is part of the airline strategy to rebrand its international operations, especially the London route.

He said the airline will soon commence operations to West African Francophone countries- Abidjan (Cote'd' Ivoire), Conakry (Guinea) and Dakar (Senegal).

The COO disclosed that Dubai will be added to the airline route network in November.

