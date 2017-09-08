7 September 2017

Liberia: Justice Minister Reminds Police, Others

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Republic of Liberia has warned officers of the Liberia National Police not to be complacent with the level of commendation from the public as doing so could render the new day of peace in the country meaningless.

Cllr. Fredrick Cherue cautioned the officers to continue the good work even though he has no doubt about the police ability to adequately protect the election process.

The Justice Minister made the comment Wednesday September 6, 2017 at a program marking the joint official closing ceremony of the elections security and crisis management courses held at the National Police Training Academy in Paynesville.

He affirmed that those interested in managing the process should be trained and that they should have wisdom like Solomon and be strong like Sampson as means to ensure the people of Liberia of a violence free election process.

Justice Minister Cherue cited that there are challenges in maintaining peace after the 14 years of civil crisis as the attitude of the war has not changed; therefore, it is important for the security apparatus to be fully knowledgeable of the difficulties that lie ahead.

Meanwhile, the Justice Minister has renewed calls for citizens, particularly young people to do away with all forms of violence as Liberia goes through these periods of election.

Cllr. Cherue affirmed that violence is one of the greatest threats to elections and this is true amongst young people in the country. He warned Liberians and foreign residents alike to stay away from violence for the successful conduct of a free, fair, and transparent process as these elections are crucial to the growth and development of the country.

"We all have friends, brothers, sisters, and fathers in the race but our relationships should be subordinated by love of country. Election will come and go but Liberians and partners will remain in the country," Cllr. Cherue maintained.

