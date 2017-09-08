Liberia: Weah Responds to Boakai

Photo: Daily Nation

Senator George Weah

The standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change, Ambassador George Weah has refuted recent rumors allegedly spread by the Vice President Joseph N. Boakai that he is just a mere footballer and when elected as president October 10 he would will kick Liberia around.

It can be recalled that ON August 23, 2017 when the Citizens Alliance for Boakai (CAB) in collaboration with the Montserrado County camping team reaffirmed its commitment to support the standard bearer of the ruling Unity Party for president.

Speaking to hundreds of Liberians on Wednesday at the at Town Hall in Barnersville, Ambassador Boakai warmed Liberians to vote wisely and be aware of traitors who come in sheep clothing to deceive the Liberian people, referring to Weah as a mere footballer who has come to give the Liberian people the last kick.

"We will not give this country to a footballer who will kick us out during the last kick; we want educators to move Liberia forward. Boakai stated"

Ambassador Boakai further accused the CDC standard bearer that he is a traitor with dual citizenship and as such he cannot rule the people of Liberia.

But in response, Weah said the Vice President and his boss, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, have failed the Liberian people and are now using sheer rumors against the CDC to shamefully justify their wrongdoings.

He made the statement on Tuesday in Margibi County electoral district #1 during the endorsement program of Tibelrosa S. Tarponwel's bid to contest the representative seat in the district.

Weah said as far he is concerned the CDC is the best choice for the Liberian people and it will remain disciplined despite all the lies and false rumors spread by its adversaries.

He described comments made by the Vice President as mere gossip and a way to deceive the Liberian people to again make a mistake to elect him as the country's President.

"Boakai has nothing to offer the Liberian people; they have failed us for twelve unbroken years and absolutely nothing they can point to, but the coalition has come to wipe away your tears and give you the kind of Liberia you want," Weah stated.

He mentioned that the Coalition is not in the position to wait for another six year of waste in hthis country. "We will not wait again to see our country in this same condition for another six years, this is our time and nobody will take it away from us as we will give them only one round victory. Liberia is all we have and it belongs to all of us; the coalition is here to retire Boakai and give Liberians the change they deserve" Weah assured supporters.

The CDC political leader assured Liberians of a better country if elected as president come October poll. He named his major priorities as road connectivity, better education, healthcare, and youth and women empowerment amongst others.

"We want to create a government where all the ethnic groups in Liberia can live together as one, a better Liberia where government properties will be easily accessed" he stated.

At the same time, the vice standard bearer of the coalition Jewel Howard Taylor congratulated the people of Margibi County for supporting the coalition.

She described the UP-led government as slavery and promises deliverance to the Liberian people as she assures prosperity if the CDC wins the election. According to her, CDC is the only political party that can make the difference in Liberia.