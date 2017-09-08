8 September 2017

Business Daily (Nairobi)

Kenya Airways Gets Permit For Direct U.S. Flights

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation
Kenya Airways planes at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.
press release

The United States government has granted Kenya Airways a permit to operate direct flights to America.

According to an order issued by the Department of Transportation, the permit became effective on September 5.

The Department of Transportation had in June recommended that KQ, as the airline is commonly known, be granted the permit if there were no public objections.

The President of the United States was also given a 61-day window to disapprove the permit, if he so wished.  No objection had been given by the time the window expired on September 05.

The Department of Transportation now says that it has given KQ a foreign air carrier permit "to engage in: Scheduled and charter foreign air transportation of persons, property, and mail from any point or points behind Kenya, via any point or points in Kenya and any intermediate points, to any point or points in the United States and beyond".

Category One status

Kenya was in February granted Category One status as officials from America's Federal Aviation Administration gave approval for non-stop direct flights between the two countries.

This set the stage for Kenya Airways and the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to begin going through the final regulatory hurdles before the take-off of the first flight from Nairobi to the United States.

In June, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said that officials from the United States would come to Kenya in October to carry out the final audit of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Kenya

Jubilee Questions Polls Body's Preparedness for Elections

President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party has questioned the electoral commission's preparedness for the repeat… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Business Daily. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.