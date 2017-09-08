Nigeria: Lagos Lawmakers Call for Sustenance of Economic Development

Two prominent members in the Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday tasked President Mohammadu Buhari's administration to strengthen major sectors in the country to avoid another round of recession.

In separate interviews with The Guardian, Olusola Sokunle and Tunde Braimoh commended the present administration for its recent declaration on economic development and admonished the citizens to rely less on foreign products.

Specifically, Sokunle advised that the economic policies that led the nation out of recession be sustained.

The representative of Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 1 at the legislature noted that the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket was never a regret based on their tremendous performance in the revamping of the country's economy, stressing further that it was a clear indication that the duo has what it takes to take Nigeria beyond where it is now.

He said: "The economic policies that made Nigeria to exit from recession should be strengthened and sustained to ensure economic development. This period is a turning point for the country and the people. It is a great achievement for the Buhari-led administration.

"Nigerians should encourage government as they achieve this great economic growth. The figure revealed by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) systematically would translate to more opportunities for Nigerians as time goes on. More employment opportunities would come up, more investors will come into the economic system and our per capital income will automatically increase."

The legislator, however, advised Nigerians to make use of the prevailing opportunities, which the economic recovery would present to them, as most sectors of the economy would experience huge transformation soon.

Braimoh, the Chairman House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security contended that for 16 years, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) had mismanaged the economy of the country.

"All the benefits and resources of the country went into wrong hands and channels and because we were dependent on oil. With the steadfastness of the President, we are out of recession," he stressed.

The lawmaker then advised Nigerians to be patient because it would take time before they start feeling the impact of the economic development.

"Recession is not about the price of your goods, not whether unemployment is going up or down, not whether you have quality education; it's purely your gross domestic product," he added.