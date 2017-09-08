Tunisia Sees Continued Rise in Household Consumption Inflation

Photo: RFI

Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the center of Tunis (file photo).

Tunis — The inflation rate of household consumption in Tunisia grew to 5.7 percent in August, up slightly from 5.6 percent in July, the National Institute of Statistics (NIS) of Tunisia announced Thursday.

"Since 2015, this rate remains a record despite ups and downs registered during last year," NIS said.

According to the NIS, the upward trend in inflation is due to a remarkable rise in food and beverage prices, which stood at 5.2 percent in August, against 3.6 percent a month ago.

Rising prices of other products also contributed to the inflation, especially the edible oils (17.5 percent), clothing and footwear (8.8 percent), transport (8.2 percent) and the automotive sector (16.7 percent), NIS said.