South Africa: The Child Care Funding Crisis - Is There Life After Subsidies?

analysis

For tens of thousands of children abandoned annually in South Africa, or aborted illegally in the third trimester and left for dead, surviving is only the first battle. Inadequate funding for baby homes is creating a crisis in care which may leave some children quite literally out in the cold. With government solutions inadequate or non-existent, can business-based philanthropy make the difference? This year, the much maligned CEO SleepOut™ movement took up the challenge. As some South Africans continue to contend with the model, the question may well be, if not this, then what?

Baby C was born at 29 weeks weighing only 830g after an unsuccessful late-term abortion. For her, surviving the abortion and her prematurity was a battle, and staying alive was a victory. It should have been her last battle, but for many aborted and abandoned babies, making it through the first few months of life is an even bigger struggle.

Although premature babies are kept in hospital until they develop a sucking reflex, they are generally released at 1.6kg. So tiny that they are unable to maintain their blood sugar levels, they are also prone to apnoea because their lungs have not developed properly, cysts on...