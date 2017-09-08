8 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Child Care Funding Crisis - Is There Life After Subsidies?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Robyn Wolfson Vorster

For tens of thousands of children abandoned annually in South Africa, or aborted illegally in the third trimester and left for dead, surviving is only the first battle. Inadequate funding for baby homes is creating a crisis in care which may leave some children quite literally out in the cold. With government solutions inadequate or non-existent, can business-based philanthropy make the difference? This year, the much maligned CEO SleepOut™ movement took up the challenge. As some South Africans continue to contend with the model, the question may well be, if not this, then what?

Baby C was born at 29 weeks weighing only 830g after an unsuccessful late-term abortion. For her, surviving the abortion and her prematurity was a battle, and staying alive was a victory. It should have been her last battle, but for many aborted and abandoned babies, making it through the first few months of life is an even bigger struggle.

Although premature babies are kept in hospital until they develop a sucking reflex, they are generally released at 1.6kg. So tiny that they are unable to maintain their blood sugar levels, they are also prone to apnoea because their lungs have not developed properly, cysts on...

South Africa

Children of Immigrants Born in South Africa Now Get Citizenship

High Court finds Department of Home Affairs refusal of citizenship to six people unconstitutional Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.