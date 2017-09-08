Nigeria: Plateau United Sure of Winning NPFL, Golbe Boasts

When it rains, it pours, says the adage and this can be used to describe Plateau United captain, Elisha Golbe.

Much unheralded in his career and under the radar for a better part of it, he is on the cusp of being a Nigerian league champion. In fact, if Plateau can get a point against Rangers International on Sunday, Golbe will lift the trophy as captain.

It will be a season of blessings for the bulky defender, who can also play in midfield. He's gone double Dutch after being handed his first ever national call-up at any level by Salisu Yusuf's CHAN team and now, it is just days away from having a title ring.

Golbe is soft spoken and has a calm demeanour that belies his bulky frame. However, on the field of play, he turns into a warrior, who is ready to defend the colours of the 'Sai United'.

An integral part of the team from the start of the season, he has led his troops to the brink of lifting the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title in only their second season back to the top flight.

Not only a leader in the team, he has also contributed his fair share of goals, four of them-via set pieces, to aid Plateau United's quest for a first ever league title in the club's history.

Npfl.ng caught up with Golbe in Jos as he prepared for the big finale tomorrow against Rangers, a game, he said, will be like a cup final to him and his team-mates.

"We are battle ready, we are looking forward to lifting the league title and by God's grace we shall do so on Saturday," he told npfl.ng.

"The game against Rangers is like a cup final for us and we are taking it very seriously."

We have not come this far to miss out on the trophy.

"Everybody is in high spirits for the match on Saturday because it is a very important match for us. I think everybody is prepared for the match.

"Come Sunday by the special grace of God, we are going to give our best and make sure that we get the three points and get crowned the champions of the 2016/17 NPFL season,".

He also revealed that winning the title will be fulfilling a dream he has had since he became a professional footballer.

"Winning the title this season is going to be a great achievement to all of us because it is the pride of every player to win it because when you are playing professional football, you always dream that one day you will become a champion.

"Thank God, it is a dream coming true. It will mean a lot to us to win the Premier League this season,"Golbe added.

League leaders, Plateau United will host Rangers International of Enugu in a Match Day 38 game of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Jos side will be crowned champions if they avoid defeat irrespective of the outcome of the game in Maiduguri between El-Kanemi Warriors and MFM of Lagos.