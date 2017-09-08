Malawi: LSPCA Drafts Animal Welfare Policy

Lilongwe — Lilongwe Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (LSPCA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development has drafted a policy that would ensure animal rights are not violated.

LSPCA Communications Coordinator, Gracious Chimbalanga told Malawi News Agency in an interview Thursday in Lilongwe that the policy which is yet to be presented to Cabinet for approval would ensure that animal rights are upheld just like the rights people.

"Animals have the rights the just like human beings and must be respected at all cost," he said.

Chimbalanga pointed out the absence of a working animal rights policy for LSPCA to impose penalties to offenders, the Animal Society provides information to people that abuse of animals is wrong since they have rights just like human beings.

"Currently we are not imposing any penalties to those that violate animal rights but what we do is to tell them that such acts are wrong," Communication Coordinator explained.

Chimbalanga disclosed that LSPCA is currently working with different primary schools in Humane awareness campaign to teach the kids on the rights of animals.

"We conduct regular tours to big Farms like Dudu to make kids appreciate themselves how chickens are being transported from there to the other end," he said.

Chimbalanga bemoaned the selling of dogs and cats alongside the roads, a situation he said would pose a danger for the spread of rabies to other animals as well as people.

He said people need to have a proper place where they could sale their dogs and cats and that these should only be those that have been vaccinated to avoid the spread of rabies.

This year LSPCA targeted 36, 000 dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies where as last year they targeted 32,000 for vaccination.

LSPCA every year targets about 70 per cent of dog population to be vaccinated to avoid cases of rabies diseases.