Malawi: MEC to Receive By-Election Nomination Papers On Friday

Blantyre — Malawians some areas will have by-elections in October - File Photo

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it would receive nomination papers for candidates taking part in the October 17 by-elections on Friday.

According to a Press release from the Commission issued Wednesday, candidates representing various political parties are asked to stick to their schedule and allocated time.

"The Commission is informing all political parties that there would be no provision of nomination by substitution once a candidate is disqualified. In view of this, they should ensure that candidates meet all the qualifications under the electoral laws," the statement reads.

The Commission states that aspiring candidates should ensure that they have attached to their nomination papers evidence that they have deposited their nomination fees which should be done before presenting their nomination papers.

The nomination fee for male Parliamentary candidates is K200, 000 while females are paying K150, 000.

Males aspiring for the position of councillors on the hand will have to pay a nomination fee of K20, 000 whilst female aspirants are expected to pay K15, 000.

"Candidates are being reminded that nomination papers can be presented on their behalf by their representatives in the event that they are unable to be present during the nomination day," MEC states.

A total of 6 by-elections are expected to be conducted by MEC on October 17, 2017 in Lilongwe, Nsanje, Dedza and Blantyre.

Three of the by-elections involve Parliamentary elections whilst the other three will see candidates vying for the position of ward councillor.