Lilongwe — Top action is set this Saturday for the Brewed derby at Bingu National Stadium as Blantyre traditional rivals and cousins, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets fight for honours in the 2017 Carlsberg final.

This cup final is a repeat of 2015 final which was played at Civo stadium in Lilongwe and inaugural cup specialist winners, Wanderers won their en outer with a 2-1 margin.

The Blantyre based teams have met once this season in the TNM Super league first round fixture at the same turf and Bullets won the game 1-0 through a lone goal scored by derby debutant defender, Emmanuel Zoya.

Wanderers booked their final berth after beating Moyale Barracks 3-2 on post match penalties in Mzuzu when the two teams were deadlocked 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Bullets had to come from behind to claim a 2-1 win over Red Lions at Bingu stadium in Lilongwe where they scored through Nelson Kangunje's penalty and Chiukepo Msowoya's stunner.

Many soccer fans and followers of both teams are having high spirits to watch an interesting and entertaining encounter and each fan is laying strong hopes of grabbing the cup.

Defending Champions, Wanderers will not let their rivals Bullets to size the opportunity to be beaten twice in a row at the same venue in six weeks.

Both teams missed the services of their key players for their final first round games of Super League due to national team engagement in Morocco.

Wanderers drew 0-0 when they faced Silver Strikers and missed Stanley Sanudi and Jabulani Linje on national duty but most enterprising attacker Yamikani Chester did not feature in the game.

Bullets had a happy Saturday when they defeated Azam Tigers 2-0 through Muhammad Sulumba's brace and the people's team had no Ernest Kakhobwe and Yamikani Fodya who were away while Msowoya was on suspension.

Wanderers are favourite on paper as they lead the top flight league but they need to up the game more especially in the attack as they appear to be blunt against Silver on Sunday.

While their rivals will be walking to the pitch with a sounding win against Tigers and this could propel them to go more.

On paper the game is being put at 50-50 because derby games have been proved to be tricky at times and very difficult to predict the out come.

Derby encounters have shown that the outcome could not be draw from the previous games the teams have played and being used as a yard stick to predict rightly.

Veterans Joseph Kamwendo and Fisher Kondowe are expected to lead their teams using their vast experience and owing to the fact that they are longest servicing members of the two teams.

Kamwendo's absence was felt in the last derby game as he was serving a suspension and his team squandered a lot of set pieces which could have been used to get a goal as he normally does.

Kondowe's saga of quitting Bullets was put to rest and he is back with the team and he is expected to start.

Both teams boast of having good goalkeepers Richard Chipuwa and Kakhobwe.

If the two will fail to out do each other after 90 minutes they will called to save their teams. Both keeper are good penalty stoppers.

It will take Linje, Peter Wadabwa and Chester form on the day to unlock Bullets central defence of Miracle Gabeya and Zoya in order to get goals.

Wanderers defence marshaled by Harry Nyirenda need to kept an eagles eye on Msowoya and Sulumba in order to avoid embarrassment.

The two teams should strive to avoid taking the game into penalty shoot out.

Come 90 minutes brewed derby will be declared at Bingu Stadium for the first of asking and jubilant fans will be singing songs of praise while losing fans will be trooping out in disbelief of what they have witnessed.