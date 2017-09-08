Malawi: Robbery With Violence Lands Man Into Jail

Mangochi — Mangochi First Grade Magistrate's Court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced 31 year old, Moses John to seven years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for robbing a man of his motorcycle using violence.

Mangochi Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Amina Tepani Daudi said early in August the convict hired a motorcycle taxi operator, Alfred Sitima, 27, to give him a ride from Balaka to Chilipa Trading Centre but mid- way, John attacked the operator and rode away with the motorbike.

She said before getting away with the motorcycle, the convicted passenger sprayed pepper into Sitima's eyes which caused the complainant to lose direction and they all fell together with the motorcycle.

John then produced a metal bar from a laptop bag he was carrying and hit Sitima in the head several times until the latter collapsed.

"He stole the motorcycle, mobile phone and K65 000.00 cash after dumping the unconscious Sitima in a nearby bush," Daudi added.

"It took three days before the owner of the motorcycle was discovered by young men who were feeding goats within the bush and they reported the matter to elders who later reported to police," she explained.

Sitima was admitted to Balaka District Hospital and his assailant was arrested few weeks later through a call log on the stolen phone while the motorcycle was recovered at Makawa Trading Centre in Mangochi, according to Daudi.

In mitigation, John pleaded for leniency.

Sub Inspector Grace Mindozo asked the court to pass a stiffer sentence considering the degree of violence the convict used in committing the crime.

First Grade Magistrate Ronald M'bwana described the accused person's conduct as inhuman for pretending to be a good costumer while he had evil intensions hence, sentenced him to seven years IHL.

John hails from Kamitanga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.