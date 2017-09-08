Lilongwe — Super Sunday in the capital City will play host to fourth placed Blue Eagles and second placed Silver strikers in a super Sunday encounter of the second round of the 2017 TNM Super League at Nankhaka ground in Area 30.

The two teams played out to a 1-1 draw in the first round of the league at Civo stadium when Blue Eagles had to come from behind to force a draw.

It will be a great Sunday afternoon coming from the hangover of the 2017 Carlsberg cup final involving Blantyre rivals Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets.

Blue Eagles playing at home would be aiming at dent Silver's 100 per cent unbeaten record and they would wanted to push into top three and amount the challenge for the title.

The Central Bankers have an edge to go top of the summit of the league if they can snatch a win away from home owing to the fact that league leaders, Wanderers on bye over the weekend.

Blue Eagles have 24 points from 15 games while Silver Strikers have 33 points from the same number of games played and both teams are playing caught up with the leaders, Wanderers who are 35 points two points ahead of the bankers.

Chairperson for Blues Eagles, Alexander Ngwala said they are geared to face Silver for the Sunday's show down at home turf.

"We have embarked on intensive training aiming at polishing and ironing out our problems so that we should collect maximum points on this day," he said.

Ngwala pointed that currently the morale in their camp is high among players, technical and even supporters.

" Normally, when we are facing a team which is a head of us on the log table every player is anxious to play with determination knowing that a win would give us full points and this would delight our supporters too," the Chairperson explained.

He said their team would miss the services of Captain Mecium Mhone, Ackim Kazombo and Phillip Masiye due to injury.

"We are aware that silver have maintained 100 percent unbeaten record. We have also maintained 100 per cent record of not being beaten at home. Silver would play under pressure to preserve its position and reputation and we would go flat out to utilize mistakes they would make in the process in order to end their unbeaten record," Ngwala hinted.

He downplayed the fact that the break they had would affect their performance e saying they have use it to reserve more energy for the second round.

"Our preparations are going on well otherwise it is just a matter of polishing some areas where we went wrong during the first round though the period has been too short for us. We are specifically working on fishing," Silver's coach Lovemore Fazili explained.

He said his team has played at Nankhaka before and they don't see any problem for the Sunday's encounter and the only difference would be approach to the game otherwise.

"We know how they play though it would be a physical game but we would try our usual passing game. It is a good team though sometimes they do play a physical type of game rather than the entertaining one," Fazili pointed out.

He disclosed that some players who missed due to injuries like Herbert Wayekha, Levison Maganizo and Duncan Nyoni are back in training hoping they would be certified fit to play the game.

Area 47 based Mentor said his team expects nothing than a win; a loss or draw would demoralize our camp since we have a mission for this year's campaign.

Mphatso Philemon for Blue Eagles is man to watch currently leading the goal chart with seven goals in the TNM while Silver will showcase hit Mathews Sibale upfront.