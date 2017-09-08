7 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi Police Ask Media to Report With Caution to Avoid Scaring Investors

Photo: Malawi News Agency
Malawi police.
By Rose Mahorya

Mzuzu — Police in Mzuzu have asked media practitioners in the city to report crime news in a manner that does not instill fear among the public and potential investors.

Mzuzu Police Station, Officer In-charge (OC), Lovemore Mwabumba made the appeal Wednesday during an interactive meeting the law enforcers had with Nyika Media Club in the city.

He said some reports have potential to scare away people who would like to invest in the country.

"For example, if Mzuzu City has registered increased crime rate, will it be right to report that the city has criminals? The possibility is that investors and indeed residents will contemplate on moving out of the city while the potential ones may reverse their decisions to come into the city," Mwabumba said.

The OC applauded the media for the role they play in ensuring that the city becomes crime free.

"I must appreciate the media for the big role that they play in ensuring that every piece of information from our side is relayed to the public.

"We cannot talk of reducing crime or disseminating information on either women or child rights without involving the media which is like our mouth piece," he said.

Mwabumba said, "We recognize the press as a key partner so we will make sure that we involve them in every stage of our operations before, during and after the elections."

Nyika Media Club Chairperson, Wanangwa Tembo said that the media would do its part in ensuring that the public gets information that it deserves to know to achieve desired impact.

"Our assurance to the police, which is our partner in development, is that we will do our part in disseminating needed information as expected," he said.

Among other things discussed during the meeting was how the media and the police service will work together in the 2019 tripartite elections to reduce crimes that emanate from conflicts during campaign and after elections.

